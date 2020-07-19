Three held for assault on officer in Shahdara

Three members of a family, including a father-son duo, from Shahdara were arrested late Friday night for allegedly thrashing a Delhi police constable who asked them to return to their house and follow social distancing. The constable was on patrol duty in the area. Senior officers said two of the arrested men also have a previous criminal record of molestation and assault. A fourth family member who was also involved in the altercation fled, police said.

According to the police, around 9pm Friday, constable Pradeep was on duty with head constable Akash (both known only by their first names). A senior police officer said that when the two policemen neared the rear of Rahman building in Shahdara, they noticed that a group of people gathered there.

“Constable Pradeep asked the group the reason for gathering and requested them to disperse. Because head constable Akash was still a few paces behind Pradeep, the group of men ignored him. When Pradeep threatened them with legal action, they started abusing him. Some of the men surrounded and thrashed him. They even tore his uniform,” the officer said.

Akash jumped into the fray and both of them nabbed three of the group, while one fled. “We identified the men caught as Arun Singh, a driver, his father Raghuvir Ram and uncle Ram Pal. Arun’s brother Vishal Singh, also a driver, ran from the spot and efforts to arrest him are underway,” the officer said.