Three Hizbul terrorists, army jawan killed in J&K gunfight

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down in an encounter, in which an Indian Army soldier also lost his life, during a security operation in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, officials said.

Inspector general of police Vijay Kumar said the terrorists were killed in a joint operation in Zadoora village of the district where 40 CRPF troopers were killed in a suicide attack last year.

“The operation was launched on a specific input and in the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Adil Hafiz, Arshid Ahmad Dar and Rouf Ahmad Mir -- all residents of Pulwama,” he said.

Police said that during Saturday’s encounter one army jawan received critical injuries and was shifted to an army hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the terrorists killed in Saturday’s encounter had been involved in planning and carrying out previous records in the Valley. “They were part of groups involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area including attacks on police and security establishments. As per police records, Adil Hafiz was involved in case FIR No. 112/2020 pertaining to attack on naka [patrol] party at Prichoo Bridge in which one police personnel was killed and another was injured, an official aware of the matter said.

The bodies of the terrorists have been be sent to Baramulla in the Valley, where family members can carry out the last rites, a police spokesperson said.

This was the second such encounter in 24 hours. On Friday, security forces killed four terrorists and captured another in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

