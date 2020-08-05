Three Karnataka links to Ram Temple’s Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a statue by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (PTI PHOTO.)

There are three key Karnataka links to the Bhoomi Pujan conducted in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The first is now well known that the auspicious time or the muhuraat for the foundation stone laying ceremony was recommended by Belgavi-based astrologer N R Vijayendra Sharma.

The Abhijit muhurta in Shatabisha Nakshatra was recommended as one of the options after Sharma’s original choice of the event on Akshay Tritiya on April 26, could not be carried out due to the nationwide lockdown because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Similarly, there are two other important associations of the state to the event. The three- feet tall wooden idol of Kodanda Rama (Rama with bow and arrow) presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was made by Kengeri, Bangalore-based wood carving sculptor Rama Murthy. The idol carved from local Thega (teak wood) was sent along with one and half feet tall idols of Lord Ram’s sons Luv and Kush, according to Murthy.

The final association is that the ‘Raghupati’ laddoos made of pure ghee and saffron which were distributed after the foundation stone laying ceremony had some of the 20,000 kilograms of ghee which was supplied by the Karnataka Milk Federation.

It is the same ghee that KMF retails under the brand name ‘Nandini and which also provides flavour to the famous Tirupati laddoos too.