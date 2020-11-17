Sections
Home / India News / Three killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Three killed, 15 injured in bus accident in Odisha’s Rayagada district

Officials said the bus was on its way to Cuttack city from Laxmipur in Koraput when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Hajaridanga village in Bissamcuttack area of Rayagada district at about 10.30 pm. The vehicle skidded off the road.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 10:03 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The driver and helper of the bus and a passenger died in the accident, Rayagada district collector Pramod Behera said. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

At least three people were killed and more than 15 others injured as the bus in which they were travelling overturned in the southern Odisha district of Rayagada late on Monday night.

Officials said the bus was on its way to Cuttack city from Laxmipur in Koraput when the driver lost control of the vehicle at Hajaridanga village in Bissamcuttack area of Rayagada district at about 10.30 pm. The vehicle skidded off the road and turned turtle on roadside farmland.

The driver and helper of the bus and a passenger died in the accident, Rayagada district collector Pramod Behera said.

Police and fire service vehicles arrived at the accident site and rescued the injured. They were taken to the Bissamcuttack Christian Hospital. One of the injured, who was critical was transferred to Visakhapatnam for further treatment.

