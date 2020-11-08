Three-layer security in Bihar for counting day

Voters in a queue during the third and final phase of the assembly elections in Saharsa, Bihar, on November 07, 2020. (HT photo)

A three-layer security cover has been provided for the safe upkeep of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Bihar, where the voting for the third and the final phases ended on Saturday (November 7) and the results will be declared on Tuesday (November 10).

The security of EVMs has been intensified after opposition parties expressed concern about their safety in the keenly fought elections for the 243-member Bihar legislative assembly.

The half-way mark to rule the state for the next five years is 122 seats.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Bihar Military Police and district armed police personnel comprise the three layers of security, who have been deployed at 38 strongrooms, where 1, 06, 524 EVMs have been kept, across the state.

There is round-the-clock patrolling and surveillance through close circuit TVs (CCTVs) installed at all the strategic points.

“Bihar Police personnel is ensuring the EVMs’ safety from outside,” said a police official.

The Central government has deployed 1,200 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel to guard the strongrooms, including in the state capital Patna.

The AN College in Patna is the biggest strongroom in the state, where EVMs of 14 constituencies have been kept. Video cameras have been provided to CAPF personnel to record all visits by polling personnel and election agents.

On Tuesday, the fate of 3,558 candidates, including 370 women and a transgender, will be decided.

The counting would start at 8 am and the exercise would be captured on camera as per the norms, officials said. Postal ballots will be counted first.

“The EVMs will be opened after 30 minutes from the time the counting begins. Assistant returning officers (AROs) will oversee the counting of postal ballots,” said an official from the state election commission.

Election Commission of India (ECI) rules stipulate that there would be over 15 micro observers deployed for each constituency and an assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) for each counting table. Nobody else will be allowed inside a counting centre. Media persons would also be barred from entering counting centres, officials said.

Mobile phones and other electronic gadgets have been banned at counting centres, but ECI and state election commission officials can use laptops or other devices.

Candidates and their agents were allowed to gather outside the 38 strongrooms to keep an eye on the proceedings on Saturday.

However, no members of political parties showed up.

“In Patna, some people did seek permission to avail the facility, but in the end nobody turned up, “ said Kumar Ravi, district magistrate, Patna.

Officials also visited AN College on Boring Road in Patna to take stock of the arrangement of counting of votes.

“No vehicle, including that of officers, ministers or any political functionary, is being allowed inside the AN College campus, where the EVMs have been stored. The vehicles have to stop ahead of the outer security perimetre. The CAPF personnel is maintaining a logbook and taking signatures of the visitors after frisking. The logbooks are being checked by district election officers and returning officers, ” the police official, quoted above, added.