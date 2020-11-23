Sections
Home / India News / Three suspected Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Three suspected Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

Security forces recovered three weapons from the site of the encounter and have launched a combing operation.

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 12:44 IST

By Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Raipur

The encounter took place in Tadoki jungles of Kanker district. (Representative Photo)

Three suspected Maoists, including a woman were killed in an encounter by security forces in Kanker district of Bastar division on Monday, police said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place on Monday morning in Tadoki jungles under Raoghat police station of Kanker district.

“The encounter took place between a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Maoists. A jawan of SSB also sustained bullet injuries and his condition is stable,” said the IG.

Police said that three weapons including an automatic rifle were recovered from the site of the encounter.

“The dead Maoists have not been identified yet and a combing operation is going on,” said the IG.

More details are awaited.

