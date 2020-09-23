Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Three Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana’s Bhadradri district

Three Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana’s Bhadradri district

District superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said the encounter took place in the forests of Chennapuram of Cherla block at around 7 pm, when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:14 IST

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hindustan Times Hyderabad

The incident occured when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests of Chennapuram . (Image used for representation). (FILE PHOTO.)

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire with police forces in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday night.

District superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said the encounter took place in the forests of Chennapuram of Cherla block at around 7 pm, when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests.

“In the exchange of fire between the Maoists and the special party police forces, three Maoists, including two women, were killed. Some more Maoists escaped from the spot,” the SP said.

The police recovered an 8 mm rifle, kit bags and explosive material from the encounter spot, alongside the bodies of the Maoists. The bodies are yet to be identified.

“The combing operations are continuing in search of the escaped Maoists. More details are awaited,” Dutt said in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Sep 23, 2020 22:14 IST
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Sep 23, 2020 21:58 IST
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
Sep 23, 2020 22:10 IST
KKR vs MI Live Score: Karthik, Rana settle down KKR after openers depart
Sep 23, 2020 22:31 IST

latest news

Armed men rob contractor of ₹1.5 lakh in Ludhiana’s Shimlapuri
Sep 23, 2020 22:31 IST
Twitter, Facebook arbitrarily censuring ‘nationalistic’ content: BJP MP
Sep 23, 2020 22:26 IST
In record death toll surge, Covid snuffs out 10 lives in Chandigarh
Sep 23, 2020 22:25 IST
Analysis of quakes in and around Delhi in past 20 yrs doesn’t show any definite pattern: Vardhan
Sep 23, 2020 22:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.