Three Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana’s Bhadradri district

The incident occured when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests of Chennapuram .

Three Maoists, including two women, were killed in an exchange of fire with police forces in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Wednesday night.

District superintendent of police Sunil Dutt said the encounter took place in the forests of Chennapuram of Cherla block at around 7 pm, when the security forces were engaged in combing operations following information that a team of Maoists was moving in the forests.

“In the exchange of fire between the Maoists and the special party police forces, three Maoists, including two women, were killed. Some more Maoists escaped from the spot,” the SP said.

The police recovered an 8 mm rifle, kit bags and explosive material from the encounter spot, alongside the bodies of the Maoists. The bodies are yet to be identified.

“The combing operations are continuing in search of the escaped Maoists. More details are awaited,” Dutt said in a statement.