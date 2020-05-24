Three more test positive for Covid-19 in Manipur, state’s tally reaches 29

A migrant family from Manipur waits to get a medical certificate to go to their hometown, at a camp in Chennai on May 19. (PTI Photo)

Three more people tested positive for coronavirus disease Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29. Out of these, 25 are active cases.

The three latest cases were tested at the Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratory (VRDL), state health department officials said.

Meanwhile, two others tested negative for the disease and were discharged from the hospital.

The first two Covid-19 positive cases, which were detected in Manipur on March 24 and April 2, fully recovered during treatment and were discharged from hospitals on April 12 and 21 respectively.

In a press release, the Manipur government said that one of those who has been detected Covid-19 positive is a 26-year-old male who came from Tamil Nadu. He left Chennai on May 10 and reached Jiribam on May 13.

“The person is now admitted in the Covid-19 Care facility RIMS,” it added. He belongs to Imphal West district.

Two others - both males - are aged 19 and 26 and tested positive for coronavirus disease, a second release from the government said.

“They belong to Thoubal district and they returned from Delhi in different buses,” it said. “The district authority is well prepared to cope with any eventuality.”

Giving details about the people who have been cured of the disease, the release said that two people - a woman and her son from Tengnoupal district in Manipur - were discharged from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after they were found Covid-19 negative. Informing that the total number of recovered cases in the state has increased to four, it said, “The current recovery rate is 13.79 per cent.”

Meanwhile, a special train carrying 1,571 passengers from Chennai arrived at the Jiribam railway station in Manipur on Saturday. The people who got down from the train were later transported to the respective quarantine centres after medical screening at Jiribam, reports said.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases is on the rise after Manipuri people from different parts of the country started arriving in the state. According to official reports, more than 10,000 people have returned to Manipur from different states.