Home / India News / Three newly recruited terrorists arrested from J-K’s Kupwara

Three newly recruited terrorists arrested from J-K’s Kupwara

Updated: May 21, 2020 13:39 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Kupwara

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (HT Archives. Representative image)

Three newly recruited terrorists have been arrested by joint forces from Sogam area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

This comes after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Junaid Ashraf Khan, son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammed Ashraf Khan, was killed in an encounter with security forces at Nawakadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday.

