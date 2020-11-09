Sections
Three Odisha policemen injured in fire sparked by mosquito repellent coil

The policemen received burn injuries after their mosquito nets caught fire.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 13:40 IST

By Debarata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

The three policemen were injured in a freak fire . (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

Three policemen of Odisha Special Armed Police in Bhadrak district sustained severe burn injuries late Sunday night after a mosquito repellent coil sparked a fire.

Officials said the armed police personnel of 5th Batallaion of OSAP were in their barracks near the Puruna Bazar Police station in Bhadrak district when the mishap occurred. They had returned from duty and lit up the mosquito coil before going to sleep. The police station was not damaged in the fire.

Officials said the policemen received burn injuries after their mosquito nets caught fire.

“The policemen received burn injuries on their hands and forehead. They have been rushed to the Bhadrak district headquarters hospital,” said Bhadrak’s superintendent of police Rajesh Pandit.

