Sections
Home / India News / Three of a family electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh

Three of a family electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh

The first person got electrocuted while checking an irrigation pump inside a well and the other two were electrocuted while attempting to rescue their kin.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 09:14 IST

By Saeed Nada | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Bhopal/Raisen

Police has started a probe into the deaths caused by electrocution. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/Representative)

Two brothers and their cousin were electrocuted to death in Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning when they got down in a well to check an irrigation motor pump that had stopped functioning, said police.

The incident took place at Patai village under Devari police station, about 120 km away from Raisen district headquarters, the neighbouring district of Bhopal, at about 9 am, according to police.

Sub-divisional officer of police (SDoP) Ashok Ghanghoria said, “The well is situated in the agriculture field of a Kushwah family. When the irrigation motor pump installed inside the well stopped functioning on Friday morning, Brijesh Kushwaha, 20, got down in the well to see what had gone wrong. The moment he touched the motor pump he was electrocuted. On seeing the condition of his younger brother, Jagdish Kushwah, 25, entered the well to rescue him and the moment he made an attempt to pull his brother out, he too was electrocuted. Their cousin brother Preetam Kushwah met the same fate when he entered the well.”

Also Read: 7 injured in acid attack over dairy dispute in Madhya Pradesh



The officer said though the villagers informed the police immediately, it could reach only around 2 pm since the main road was submerged due to heavy rains. After a post-mortem examination, the dead bodies were handed over to their families. Police lodged a report and initiated an investigation.



Tehsildar of the area Chhote Giri Goswami said, “A sum of Rs 4 lakh each for the next to the kin of the deceased was announced by the state government.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Environment ministry could defer deadline for thermal plants to meet air pollution norms
Aug 29, 2020 10:08 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
Aug 29, 2020 10:07 IST
Dishant Yagnik tests negative for Covid-19, to join RR in UAE
Aug 29, 2020 10:04 IST
Chinese researcher arrested in US on charges of stealing trade secrets
Aug 29, 2020 10:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.