Home / India News / Three security force personnel killed in terror attack in Baramulla

Three security force personnel killed in terror attack in Baramulla

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:45 IST

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Srinagar: Two troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu & Kashmir Police (J&K Police) were killed in a militant attack in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday.

Later two militants, who were involved in the terror strikes, were also killed in an encounter with the security forces.

Police said a group of militants targeted the security forces’ joint patrol party at Watergam Kreeri, where three personnel were wounded and succumbed to their injuries at a hospital.

The operation to track the militants was launched soon after the attack on the patrol party by a joint team of J&K Police, Indian Army and CRPF personnel.



Vijay Kumar, inspector-general of police (IGP), Kashmir, J&K Police, said three militants, who were hiding in an apple orchard, came out and started firing indiscriminately on the joint patrol party on Monday morning.

“In the firing, two CRPF jawans, and an SPO of J&K Police were killed. Soon, the forces launched an operation against the militants.”

Kumar said there is a likelihood that the militants were affiliated to outlawed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). “The militants seem to have changed their strategy. Now, they are targeting patrol parties in remote areas in the Kashmir Valley.”

“However, two attackers were chased and killed in an encounter,” he added.

Sources said that the militants had also decamped with the security forces’ weapons that were recovered from their possession following the encounter.

This is the second attack on security forces in the Kashmir Valley since last Friday, when two policemen were killed and another was injured at Nowgam in Srinagar.

Police suspected the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) militants behind Friday’s attack.

A closed-circuit TV (CCTV) footage, which has since gone viral on social media, showed two militants armed with Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK)-47 rifles running after the attack.

Last week, militants had also targeted an army patrol in neighbouring Hygam, where a jawan had sustained injuries.

Officials said there has been a spike in militant activities in north Kashmir and security forces are on high alert.

Prominent panchayat members and political leaders from north Kashmir have been shifted to the popular tourist resort town of Gulmarg following inputs that they could be targeted, especially those affiliated to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is seen to be inimical to the secessionist forces in the Kashmir Valley.

