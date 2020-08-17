Three siblings drown to death in Rajasthan’s Barmer district

The deceased have been identified as Ranaram (15) and Jasaram (13) and their eldest sister Guddi (18), who died while trying to save her brothers. (Representative image)

Three siblings, including two brothers and a sister, drowned to death on Monday morning in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

The incident took place at Prahladpura village in Barmer district, said Vikram Sandhu, station house officer (SHO), Sheo police station.

The brothers had gone to take a bath at a pond, but unfortunately, both of them slipped and drowned to death along with their eldest sister, Sandhu said.

Police have handed over the bodies to their family members for the last rites following the post-mortem examination.