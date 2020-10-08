Three terrorists gunned down in encounter

Sections
Three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, police officials said on Wednesday.

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Srinagar

The police, army and CRPF started a joint search and cordon operation in Sugan area of the district on Tuesday evening, officials said. (File photo for representation)

The police, army and CRPF started a joint search and cordon operation in Sugan area of the district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

“During the search operation, the terrorists were given the opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, which was retaliated leading to an encounter,” a police spokesperson said.

He said that the operation was suspended due to darkness and the area was cordoned off. “Terrorists trapped inside made certain attempts to break the cordon and escape,” he said. Early on Wednesday morning, the operation resumed and the three militants were killed. “Their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter,” he said.

The terrorists were identified as Sajad Ahmad Malla, affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and Waseem Ahmad Magray, who was affiliated with Al-Badar outfit. The third militant has been identified as Junaid Rashid Wani. The spokesperson said that the militants were part of groups involved in planning and executing several terror attacks in the area.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the bodies of the terrorists will be sent to Handwara for burial following medico-legal formalities. “The nearest family members of the killed militants shall be allowed to participate in the last rites,” he said.

