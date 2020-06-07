Thundershower likely this week in Delhi-NCR

Scientists say it is unlikely that these regions will record severe heat or heat waves anymore this season. Photo by Sanjeev Verma / Hindustan Times)

Rain and thundershowers will impact parts northwest India, including the National Capital Region, from June 11 for three-to-four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Scientists say it is unlikely that these regions will record severe heat or heat waves anymore this season. This is because a low pressure is likely to form over east central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, which is likely to move west-northwest and become more marked in the subsequent 24 hours, the IMD said in its Sunday bulletin.

Under its influence, widespread and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north-coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from June 9 to June 11, and very heavy rainfall is likely over Vidarbha, gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh on June 10 and June 11.

“The same system will bring thundershowers and cloudy skies here in the Delhi-NCR area also. Peak rain activity may be on June 13 but we can expect light rain on June 11, 12 and 14 as well. This is mainly because of the moisture-laden easterly winds which will be blowing in when the low-pressure forms. There is no likelihood of heat wave in northwest India anymore,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Parts of the NCR, including Delhi, received showers Sunday morning, due to the influence of a western disturbance that is impacting the Western Himalayas. There may be light rain in some parts of the NCR in the next 24 hours, scientists as the IMD said.

Meanwhile, monsoon has advanced into interior parts of southern Karnataka, parts of Rayalaseema, most parts of Tamil Nadu, entire southwest and eastcentral Bay of Bengal, and parts of westcentral, northwest and northeast Bay of Bengal. Scientists at the IMD said conditions are becoming favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some more parts of the Central Arabian Sea, Goa, some parts of Konkan, some more parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh in the next two-three days. In the subsequent two days, monsoon will advance into Maharashtra, remaining parts of Bay of Bengal and northeastern states, some parts of Odisha, and the gangetic West Bengal, IMD said in its bulletin. From June 1 to June 7, the country received 41.1 mm of rain against a normal of 24 mm during this time of the year, which is 71% in excess.