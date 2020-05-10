Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

File photo: Commuters seen during rain in the evening at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Parts of the national capital on Sunday received spells of shower coupled with gusty winds and a sudden dust storm . This came as a relief after days of hot weather in Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for the national capital today. According to the Met department, the temperature in Delhi was predicted to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) today.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in parts of northwest India.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.

The IMD in its weather summary and forecast bulletin predicted isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, due to the Western Disturbance, over Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India mainly during 10th to 13th May, 2020 with peak activities on May 10.

“The Western Disturbance likely to move further northeast wards and interact with the low level circulation and easterlies over northwestern parts of India causing increase of moisture incursion in the region,” the bulletin read.

North-East India and southern states are also predicted to recieve rainfall in the coming days.

“Convergence of moist southwesterly winds in the lower levels aided by favourable upper level wind pattern is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Northeast India,” the IMD noted.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and adjoining North-Eastern states.