Sections
Home / India News / Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.

Updated: May 10, 2020 12:16 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Commuters seen during rain in the evening at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Parts of the national capital on Sunday received spells of shower coupled with gusty winds and a sudden dust storm . This came as a relief after days of hot weather in Delhi.

The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for the national capital today. According to the Met department, the temperature in Delhi was predicted to range between 38 degrees Celsius (maximum) and 27 degrees Celsius (minimum) today.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) at isolated places in parts of northwest India.



On Saturday, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.9 degrees Celsius, the IMD stated.



The IMD in its weather summary and forecast bulletin predicted isolated to scattered rain/thundershowers, due to the Western Disturbance, over Western Himalayan region and plains of northwest India mainly during 10th to 13th May, 2020 with peak activities on May 10.

“The Western Disturbance likely to move further northeast wards and interact with the low level circulation and easterlies over northwestern parts of India causing increase of moisture incursion in the region,” the bulletin read.

North-East India and southern states are also predicted to recieve rainfall in the coming days.

“Convergence of moist southwesterly winds in the lower levels aided by favourable upper level wind pattern is likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers over Northeast India,” the IMD noted.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over West Bengal and Sikkim and adjoining North-Eastern states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:15 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
May 10, 2020 10:48 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Exclusivity is key: BCCI official on Indians playing T20 leagues
May 10, 2020 12:14 IST
Covid-19 cases double in Maharashtra in 9 days, tally now above 20,000
May 10, 2020 12:11 IST
Here’s what’s new in WhatsApp this week
May 10, 2020 12:04 IST
Thunderstorm and rain in Delhi, residents get relief from spell of heat
May 10, 2020 12:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.