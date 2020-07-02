Sections
Thunderstorm kills two in Barmer, causes massive damage

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:14 IST

By Mukesh Mathrani, Hindustan Times Barmer

Many parts of the district were reeling under oppressive heat for the past two weeks. (Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

Two children died and three other persons were injured at a village in Rajasthan’s Barmer district late at night on Wednesday following heavy rains and an accompanying thunderstorm.

Tin sheds were blown away by the thunderstorm and walls collapsed at a house in Balasar village under Sheo police station area in Barmer district.

Two children, Lalit Kumar (10) and Kavita (8), died on the spot because of the wall collapse.

While Meera Devi (26), Kheta Ram (6) and Ramesh Kumar (5) sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a nearby primary health centre.



Many parts of the district were reeling under oppressive heat for the past two weeks.

However, the weather pattern changed suddenly late Wednesday evening, as it received heavy rains accompanied by the thunderstorm.

Intense rains damaged many makeshift structures.

At least 87 electricity poles were uprooted and snapped power supply in several villages, said Pradeep Dawani, assistant engineer, Rajasthan State Electricity Board (RSEB).

It could take up to four days for the power supply to be restored in the affected villages, he added.

