Thunderstorm, rain likely in parts of Uttarakhand, Haryana, says IMD

“Latest satellite imagery shows moderate to intense convection over parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, South Punjab, Haryana, West UP, Bihar, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, northeastern states. Thunderstorm/lightening with rain likely over these areas,” said IMD

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:18 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next two hours, IMD tweeted on Saturday morning. (AP Photo)

Moderate rainfall or thundershowers are very likely to occur in parts of Uttarakhand, North Rajasthan, northeastern states along with other regions on Saturday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next two hours, IMD tweeted on Saturday morning.

“Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Hastinapur, Bijnor, Hapur, Garhmukteshwar, Kaithal, Amroha, Sambhal, Shamli, Saharanpur, Nazibabad, Roorkee, Narwana and Chandpur during the next 2 hours,” IMD added.



