Sections
Home / India News / Thunderstorm, rain likely in UP’s Bulandshahr in next 2 hours: IMD 

Thunderstorm, rain likely in UP’s Bulandshahr in next 2 hours: IMD 

According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The IMD in its noon bulletin on Monday stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Thunderstorm with rain would occur over Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahar and the adjoining areas during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet on Monday noon. 

According to the IMD, conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of East Madhya Pradesh and East Uttar Pradesh during the next 48 hours.

The IMD in its noon bulletin on Monday stated that “fairly widespread to widespread” rainfall is very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days.

 Also read: Monsoon advances in Gujarat, heavy rain likely over next few days



“Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy falls over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 2-3 days,” the bulletin read. 



After a brief spell of showers earlier this month, parts of northern India have been experiencing hot and humid weather conditions.

On Sunday, the mercury hovered close to 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi. The national capital was predicted to witness overcast conditions on Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures expected to settle at 41 and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

Punjab and Haryana are also witnessing hot and humid weather conditions while heatwave conditions prevailing in parts of Rajasthan despite heavy to moderate rains in eastern and western parts of the state till Sunday morning.

The Met department has said the progress of the monsoon has so far been normal and on the expected lines

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

No Delhi lockdown is being planned, says CM Arvind Kejriwal
Jun 15, 2020 14:19 IST
Manipur HSLC Result 2020: BSEM 10th results declared at bosem.in, here’s direct link
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Cat gets busted messing with a loofah. Its expression is priceless. Watch
Jun 15, 2020 14:16 IST
Tofu goes mainstream in the US thanks to Big Meat’s Covid-19 crisis
Jun 15, 2020 14:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.