Tiger killed in Uttarakhand's Nainital after being hit by car

Tiger killed in Uttarakhand’s Nainital after being hit by car

The tiger was crossing the Ramnagar-Nainital highway when the accident occurred; the body of the big cat has been cremated after post-mortem

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 13:38 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The tiger’s body was recovered from the jungle on Thursday morning. (HT photo)

A 12-year-old tiger was killed in a road accident in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district late on Wednesday evening.

The tiger was crossing the Ramnagar-Nainital highway when it was hit by a speeding vehicle. Khyali Ram Arya, range officer of Fatehpur forest range in Ramnagar forest division, from where the accident was reported, said “An SUV hit the tiger near Bhakra bridge on Ramnagar-Nainital highway around 9PM on Wednesday. Our team rushed to the spot on receiving the information.”

The body, which could not be located at night, was recovered 150 metres into the jungle on Thursday morning. “It has been cremated after post-mortem. We have registered a case against the car driver under relevant sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 and seized the vehicle,” added the range officer.

Corbett and its surroundings have one of the highest tiger densities in the world.

