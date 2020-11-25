Tiger strays out of corridor between 2 national parks in Assam; injures two

A video of the animal chasing a group of people has been circulating on social media. In the video, the tiger is seen injuring a man who falls into a ditch. The animal moves away from the spot immediately. (KAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARK.)

A tiger strayed out of the corridor between two national parks in Assam on Tuesday and injured two people.

According to forest officials, the Royal Bengal tiger moved out of the corridor connecting the Kaziranga and Nameri national parks into the Napam area close to the Tezpur University.

“The tiger moved towards the Jia Bharali area close to the 9th addition to the Kaziranga national park. Two people were injured in the attack by the animal and have been admitted in hospital. The situation is under control,” P Siva Kumar, Director, Kaziranga National Park said.

“Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in the area in order to ensure crowd control and an operation launched to drive out the animal towards Kaziranga in the evening,” he added.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. Hopefully, the animal will move back towards Nameri or go to the Burha Chapori area without causing more worry,” said Sivakumar.

In July this year, an adult male tiger had moved out of Kaziranga during peak monsoon to escape flooding inside the park and taken shelter in a goat shed in a nearby village. It later moved back inside the park.