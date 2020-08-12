Tigress found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone in UP’s Lakhimpur

(HT Photo The carcass of the tigress was found in a forested area under Jatpura beat of Mailani range in the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district )

Officials said on Wednesday they have recovered the carcass of a young tigress from the buffer zone of the Dudhwa National Park in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur district on Tuesday.

Dr Anil Kumar Patel, deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, said the carcass of the big cat was recovered from a forest area under Jatpura beat of Mailani range on Tuesday morning. Patel said the tigress was around four to five years old.

“No injury marks were detected on the body while all the organs of the big cat were found intact,” he said and added that “the conditions indicated the tigress seemed to have died a few days back”.

“However, a nylon rope piece was found tied around the tigress’ neck causing abrasion marks round the neck, which raised doubts of some foul play,” he added.

Patel said a thorough probe into the tigress’ death would be conducted and an autopsy will be carried out according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines to ascertain the exact cause of death, Patel said. He added “a report in this connection would be lodged under wildlife protection act.”

Reports said a farmer from the neighbouring Hardua village had gone to the fields to collect grass when a big cat hiding in the bushes charged upon him. He raised an alarm following which fellow villagers rushed to the spot and the big cat ran back into the neighbouring forests.

The villagers later found the dead body of the tigress lying in the bushes and called the forest authorities.Patel along with his team rushed the spot and carried out preliminary investigations.