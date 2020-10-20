Sections
Home / India News / 'Till a vaccine is found, cannot afford to be complacent about Covid-19': PM Modi

Despite a recent dip in the number of Covid-19 cases being reported daily from across the country, the threat of the viral infection remains, as more and more people are stepping out of the safety of their homes to either earn their livelihood or to participate in the ongoing festivals.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 19:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The country is currently in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate, the PM warned the nation on Tuesday in his address. (ANI PHOTO.)

Amid the ongoing festival of Navaratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cautioned the country to be alert and vigilant against the Covid-19 infection, which he pointed out had still not been conquered. He also warned the population against becoming complacent till a suitable vaccine was available as that could lead to another surge of coronavirus infections.

“Till a vaccine is found, we cannot as a nation afford to be complacent,” the Prime Minister said in his 12-minute address to the nation on Tuesday evening. This is his seventh address to the nation following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March, earlier this year.

“A large number of countries across the world are working on a war-footing to manufacture a Covid-19 vaccine. The Centre is preparing to make the vaccine accessible to every Indian as soon as it is made available,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“In this festive season, markets are bright again but we also need to remember that the lockdown might have been lifted but Covid-19 still persists. Recently, we saw many photos and videos where it is clearly seen that people are not careful anymore. This isn’t right. If you step out without a mask, you not only put yourself but also your families at risk. We must remember - whether it is America or Europe, coronavirus cases declined and then there was a sudden spike,” PM Modi said.

The country is currently in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate, he warned.

The Prime Minister said the Centre is making efforts to ensure that a vaccine, whenever it is ready, reaches every Indian citizen .“India has a facility of more than 90 lakh beds for Covid-19 patients. There are 12,000 quarantine centres, around 2000 testing labs. The number of tests will cross 10 crore soon. In our fight against the virus, the rise in the number of tests has been our strength,” the Prime Minister said.

