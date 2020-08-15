Sections
Home / India News / Time of death not mentioned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, says family’s lawyer

Time of death not mentioned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, says family’s lawyer

“The post mortem report that I have seen doesn’t mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death,” Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by ANI

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 17:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The case was handed over to CBI by the Bihar government after Rajput’s father KK Singh and the Bihar police alleged a cover-up by the Mumbai police. (Photo: ANI)

The lawyer for Sushant Singh Raput’s father has flagged the post mortem report of the actor which he claims does not mention the time of death.

“The post mortem report that I have seen doesn’t mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death,” Vikas Singh was quoted as saying by ANI

The postmortem was carried out at Mumbai’s Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital. A senior police official has said that cause of death is “asphyxia due to hanging”

The actor was found dead in his flat in Mumbai of June 14.



The Bihar government in its written submissions to the Supreme Court on Thursday said the Maharashtra Police neither registered an FIR on Rajput’s death nor did it extend any support to Patna Police for investigating the case on “account of political pressure”.

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case into the death of Rajput naming his ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and four other family members or known associates apart from unknown persons as accused.

The case was handed over to CBI by the Bihar government after Rajputs father KK Singh and the Bihar police alleged a cover-up by the Mumbai police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

IBPS recruitment 2020: Now you can apply through your smartphone too
Aug 15, 2020 17:13 IST
Administration to serve notices to industrial units in Chakan, Rajgurunagar, for violating Covid-19 guidelines
Aug 15, 2020 17:10 IST
Time of death not mentioned in Sushant Singh Rajput’s post mortem report, says family’s lawyer
Aug 15, 2020 17:07 IST
I-Day and Covid-19: Readathon, lit meets to lift spirits this year
Aug 15, 2020 16:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.