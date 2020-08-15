‘Time to move away from ordinary’: 5 inspiring quotes from PM Modi’s Independence Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s marathon Independence Day speech on Saturday was a long one, studded with the laurels of the past and aspirations for the future. Not only did the prime minister hailed India’s unsung heroes but also laid down his vision of a modern India that is powerful, self-reliant and a force to reckon with.

PM Modi’s speech was inspiring, one that enthused the millions of Indians, filling it with a resolve to take the country to greater heights.

Here’s taking a look at the prime minister’s most inspiring quotes from his speech:

• Respect for India’s sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh.

•Amid Covid-19 pandemic, 130 crore Indians have pledged to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will realize this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal.

• It is now time for India to move forward with new policies and new customs. Now simple and ordinary will not work. Our policies, our processes, our products, everything should be best, should be the best.

• Professionals coming out of India’s middle class make their mark in the whole world not only in India. The middle class needs opportunity, the middle class needs freedom from government interference.

• How long will we see raw material getting exported and being imported as finished product coming back to our country? The mindset of free India should be ‘vocal for local’. We should appreciate our local products, if we don’t do this then our products will not get the opportunity to do better and will not get encouraged.

• Our experience says that whenever there is an opportunity for women power in India, they have brought laurels to the country, strengthened the country. Women are everywhere, from underground coal mines to flying fighter jets.