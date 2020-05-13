Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Time to turn PM Modi’s appeal of self-reliant India into reality, says Amit Shah

Time to turn PM Modi’s appeal of self-reliant India into reality, says Amit Shah

Home minister Amit Shah emphasised that the way India has fought against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the whole world.

Updated: May 13, 2020 06:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Asian News International

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that India’s handling of Covid-19 crisis has changed the way the world views the country today. (ANI File Photo )

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed that 21st century should be India’s century and time has come to turn it into reality by making India self-reliant.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed today that 21st century should be India’s century. Time has come to convert this into reality. And this is possible only with the resolve of ‘self-reliant India’ of 130 crore Indians. We have to take a pledge that now self-reliant India will lead the world,” Shah tweeted.

He stressed that the way India has fought against coronavirus under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has given a new direction to the whole world.

“In this challenging time, the new India not only handled itself with strength but also helped the whole world, which has changed the way the world views India today,” he said.



In his address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister Modi said that India can become self-reliant on five pillars of economy, infrastructure, systems, demography and demand.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 07:00 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 13, 2020 05:04 IST
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
May 13, 2020 05:03 IST
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
May 13, 2020 06:19 IST

latest news

Russia opposes any new US attempts at UN to punish Iran
May 13, 2020 07:48 IST
Facebook to pay moderators $52 million for psychological damages
May 13, 2020 07:45 IST
Apple plans to return more staff to offices in break from rivals
May 13, 2020 07:46 IST
Indian companies are getting downgraded like never before: Report
May 13, 2020 07:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.