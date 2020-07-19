Tina Dabi appointed BRICS honorary advisor

IAS officer Tina Dabi, topper of the 2016 civil services examination, has been appointed honorary advisor to the steering committee for BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI) Young Leaders. The appointment is for the session 2020 to 2023.

“Your expertise as an achiever is a fitting example of a role model for the youth in a global society and we strongly believe that your vision will inspire our motive further,” said Deepanga Singhi, assistant director of BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in a letter to Dabi announcing the nomination.

Dabi, currently posted as sub-divisional officer (SDO) in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara, said BRICS CCI Young Leaders reached out to millions of youth across the country through its programmes and initiatives.