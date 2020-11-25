TMC desperately trying to fix chinks in armour but new ones continue to show up

Mamata Banerjee’s Trimaool Congress is witnessing infighting following the induction of younger faces in district committees during a reshuffle in July this year that was done on the recommendations of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, (PTI)

Even as the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is trying to put its house in order and rushing its top leaders to pacify rebels ahead of the crucial 2021 elections, chinks continue to show up in its armour with party veterans launching veiled attacks against each other.

While TMC MP Saugata Roy held two meetings with a seemingly dissatisfied transport minister Suvendu Adhikariwho has launched a veiled challenge at the party’s leadership. Adhikari was not available for comment.

“I met Adhikari. I will brief the party’s top leadership. Some misunderstanding has happened,” said Roy after meeting Adhikari in Kolkata on Monday. He, however, refused to divulge any details.

In north Bengal, another minister Rabindranath Ghosh was sent to meet Mihir Goswami, a rebel TMC MLA from Cooch Behar. Goswami has recently said that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was no more in control of the party.

“Adhikari has never said that he is coming to BJP. But they (TMC) are hell bent on pushing him towards BJP. We don’t need any leaders. But if anyone wants to put up a fight against the ongoing injustice he is welcome,” said Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP’s Bengal unit.

While the TMC’s top leadership were trying to fix the rift with Adhikari, another TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee launched a veiled attack against the transport minister.

“Leave the party if you have guts. I have seen many rebels. Why are you still a minister even after being a rebel? Are you yet to receive the assurance (from another political party)? Kalyan Banerjee.

Though infighting is not new in the TMC, the current spate has its roots in the induction of younger faces in district committees during a reshuffle in July this year. Done on the recommendations of poll strategist Prashant Kishor, the structural changes have made many old-timers insecure.

Meanwhile in Kolkata, another minister Sadhan Pande and TMC MLA Paresh Paul sniped at each other. This is, however, not the first time that the minister has voiced his protest against a section of the party leaders. After cyclone Amphan, the minister had attacked the TMC government over the manner in which the aftermath of the cyclone was handled.

The BJP which has emerged as the principal opposition in the state has upped its ante saying that the TMC is a sinking ship.

“TMC is a sinking ship. Just like Mamata Banerjee has killed democracy within the state, the same is being practiced in their party. Discontent is brewing among the entire TMC cadre. Everyone is sure about the end of the long run of violence and appeasement politics of Mamata Banerjee,” tweeted Arvind Menon, national secretary of BJP who has been made co-incharge of the party in West Bengal for the upcoming election.