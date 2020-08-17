TMC lawmaker dies of Covid-19 in Bengal; second MLA of the ruling party to die since June

Sections
Samaresh Das is the second TMC member of the West Bengal legislative assembly (MLA) to die of the raging viral infection that had earlier claimed the life of three-time party legislator and treasurer Tamonash Ghosh (60) in June.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 11:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Samaresh Das (HT )

Trinamool Congress (TMC) lawmaker Samaresh Das (74) died at a hospital in Salt Lake in the early hours of Monday around a month after he had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive on July 18.

Das, an MLA from Egra constituency in East Midnapore district, had tested Covid-19 positive on July 18 and was admitted to a local hospital.

On July 25, he was shifted to a private hospital in Salt Lake, when his health condition had worsened and since then he was on a ventilator support.



He passed away in the early hours of Monday.

Bengal has reported 1.16 Covid-19 cases to date, including 2,428 deaths.

