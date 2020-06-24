TMC lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60, had tested Covid-19 positive in May

Trinamool Congress legislator Tamonash Ghosh, who had tested positive for the coronavirus disease in May, died on Thursday morning. He was 60.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee condoled his death in a tweet.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, 3-time MLA from Falta & party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people & party. He contributed much through his social work,” Banerjee tweeted.

She offered her condolences to the lawmaker’s wife Jharna, his two daughters, friends and well wishers.

“He has left a void that will be difficult to fill,” she said.

The three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district was admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the disease in May, news agency PTI quoted party sources as saying. He had several complications related to the heart and the kidney, they added.