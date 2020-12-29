Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops

TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops

Dharmendra Singh, who was also into real estate business, was riding pillion on a motorcycle when he was shot dead.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:49 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The TMC youth leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne attackers Tuesday afternoon. (Representational photo/Shutterstock)

A Trinamool Congress youth leader from Howrah district, was gunned down by motorcycle-borne assailants in the Shalimar area on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dharmendra Singh was riding pillion on a party worker’s motorcycle around 4 pm when the hitmen blocked their path and opened fire in front of eyewitnesses. Singh was rushed to a private hospital but succumbed to bullet injuries.

Singh was associated with real estate business, local TMC workers told the police. “An investigation is on. No arrest was made till 9 pm,” an officer from the local police station said on condition of anonymity.

TMC workers went on the rampage after the incident and ransacked four buses and several shops. They also set fire to some two-wheelers. The Rapid Action Force had to be deployed to disperse the mob.



Some unidentified men also broke into the residence of a local youth, Vicky Singh, around 6.30 pm and ransacked it before setting the furniture on fire around. Sigh and his wife, who had moved into the apartment about six months ago, were not present when the incident took place. The apartment was locked from outside. Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control.

Arup Roy, the local TMC legislator and minister alleged that the murder was possibly carried out by hitmen sent by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but did not make any specific complaint.

Surajit Saha, president of the BJP’s Howrah town unit, dismissed the allegation saying the murder was a fallout of rivalry between two groups in the TMC. He also alleged that the deceased had faced criminal charges in the past.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
by Rahul Singh
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
by Vijay Swaroop
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
by Bloomberg | Posted byShankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Dry run for Covid vaccine completed at 7 places in Ludhiana district
by HT Correspondent
13 minutes for RT-PCR test results for international fliers at CSMIA
by HT Correspondent
Panchkula and Ambala set to get new mayors, councillors
by HT Correspondents
80% vehicles lifted from 34 hotspots in Ludhiana: Cops
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.