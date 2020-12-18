Sections
After Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

After Suvendu Adhikari and Jitendra Tiwari, TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party

Datta’s resignation comes just months ahead of next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 11:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during a rally at Rashmela Ground in Cooch Behar district, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

In yet another blow to West Bengal chief minister-Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of next year’s assembly elections, another MLA resigned from the party on Friday, news agency ANI has reported. Silbhadra Datta, TMC MLA from Barrackpore assebly constituency in North 24 Parganas, tendered his resignation from the party.

 

Datta’s resignation comes just a day after another MLA, Jitendra Tiwari, resigned from the party.

