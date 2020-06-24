Sections
Home / India News / TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for coronavirus

TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and was undergoing treatment, died on Wednesday.West Bengal chief...

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 11:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and was undergoing treatment, died on Wednesday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have condoled his death.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from Falta in South 24 Parganas district and the party treasurer since 1998.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, three-time MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Falta and the party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and the party. He contributed much through his social work,” Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday morning.



Ghosh is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Sad at the demise of three-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh. He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray to the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends, and well-wishers,” Governor Dhankhar tweeted.

The pandemic has claimed 580 lives in the state till Tuesday. While, 14, 728 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Bengal to date.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Andhra Pradesh becomes 10th state with more than 10k Covid-19 cases
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Two blocks of Panjab University sealed after employee tests positive for Covid-19
Jun 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Trump’s visa suspension ‘mildly negative’ for Indian IT firms, says rating agency ICRA
Jun 24, 2020 12:00 IST
Mating influences females’ life history, ageing: Study
Jun 24, 2020 11:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.