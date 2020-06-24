TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Tamonash Ghosh (60), who had tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive and was undergoing treatment, died on Wednesday.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar have condoled his death.

Ghosh was a three-time MLA from Falta in South 24 Parganas district and the party treasurer since 1998.

“Very, very sad. Tamonash Ghosh, three-time MLA (member of legislative assembly) from Falta and the party treasurer since 1998 had to leave us today. Been with us for over 35 years, he was dedicated to the cause of the people and the party. He contributed much through his social work,” Banerjee tweeted on Wednesday morning.

Ghosh is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“Sad at the demise of three-time Falta MLA Tamonash Ghosh. He was an experienced leader with promising prospects in times to come. Pray to the Almighty to bestow eternal peace on the departed soul. Heartfelt Condolences to his wife, two daughters, friends, and well-wishers,” Governor Dhankhar tweeted.

The pandemic has claimed 580 lives in the state till Tuesday. While, 14, 728 people have tested Covid-19 positive in Bengal to date.