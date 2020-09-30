TMC MP Nusrat Jahan seeks security in London alleging death threat on social media

Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan said she received death threats on social media for posting a video in which she was featured as Goddess Durga. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Actor-turned-MP Nusrat Jahan of the Trinamool Congress, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought additional security cover saying she received death threats on social media for posting a video in which she was featured as Goddess Durga, news agency PTI reported.

On September 17, Jahan posted on her Instagram and Twitter accounts photos and videos in which she was dressed like the Hindu Goddess and armed with a trident. More than one thousand comments were posted. Many of the comments came from residents of Bangladesh.

While most people made fun of the actor, some were bitterly critical.

A comment in Bengali read “You won’t be able to save yourself, your God of earth won’t be able to save you.. After your death you will realise your fault. There won’t be any excuses for you.”

A senior officer at the Kolkata Police headquarters told HT that no official complaint was received till Wednesday evening. TMC leaders did not comment on the matter.

Jahan could not be contacted.

Jahan, who gets standard security cover as an MP, has taken up the matter with the West Bengal government and Ministry of External Affairs, seeking additional security arrangement during her outdoor shoots in London from September 27 to mid-October, her close aide told PTI on Wednesday.

In a letter to the Indian High Commissioner in the UK on September 29, she said “I would like to inform you that I reached London two days back on my professional purpose and after reaching here I have received a death threat via my social media pages from some fundamentalists who belong to India and neighbouring country”.

A copy of her letter was made available to PTI.

Informing that she will be in London till October 16, Jahan said in the letter, “During my stay in London I require an immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and it is affecting my mental health. I would request you to kindly arrange to provide me a necessary protection in London”.

She attached screen shots of two trolls on her mail box. One of them read, “Your time of death has come. You are fearful of Allah but cannot cover your body. Shame on you.”

According to PTI, a member of Jahan’s team said “she has always stood up for secular and inclusive views and these trolls do not deter her.”

Jahan had been trolled in the past by a section of Muslim fundamentalists for sporting sindoor and inaugurating a ISKCON Rathyatra. She had hit back, saying her faith in humanity and secularism does not prevent her from participating in religious festivals of other communities while believing in Islam.