Sections
Home / India News / TMC supporters heckle doctor, nurses in Covid-19 hospital in Bengal

TMC supporters heckle doctor, nurses in Covid-19 hospital in Bengal

A senior police officer said that four people had been detained on the basis of a complaint lodged by the hospital authorities.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:40 IST

By Sreyasi Pal, Hindustan Times Berhampore

Hospital authorities alleged that dozens of TMC supporters came to the hospital to admit Mafijuddin Mondal, the party’s block president from Khargram. As the doctors and nurses were attending other critical patients, the TMC supporters entered the Covid-19 ward and started looking for a bed where Mondal could be admitted. (Image used for representation). (HT PHOTO.)

A doctor and some nurses of a state-run designated Covid-19 hospital at Murshidabad in south Bengal were allegedly heckled by supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress when the hospital authorities refused to admit a block-level TMC leader in the hospital who had tested negative for Covid-19.

“It is a Covid-19 designated hospital. The TMC leader had tested negative even though he was suffering from Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). The doctors refused to admit him without an examination. He died later in the night,” said a senior doctor of the hospital.

Hospital authorities alleged that dozens of TMC supporters came to the hospital to admit Mafijuddin Mondal, the party’s block president from Khargram. As the doctors and nurses were attending other critical patients, the TMC supporters entered the Covid-19 ward and started looking for a bed where Mondal could be admitted.

“When a doctor objected, the TMC supporters started heckling him and tore his shirt. Later, some nurses and other hospital staff were also heckled when they tried to intervene,” said a hospital staff.



A senior police officer said that four people had been detained on the basis of a complaint lodged by the hospital authorities.

“Khalilur Rahaman, the ruling party’s member of parliament from Jangipur was also present. It is not desirable from an MP. Mondal was referred to the hospital as a SARI patient which means he was Covid-19 negative. But his supporters demanded an ICU bed,” said Sharmila Mallik, Superintendent of the Matri Sadan hospital in Berhampore.

Rahaman, however, refused to comment: “I don’t want to comment on this.”

Till Thursday, at least 13 people have died in Murshidabad from the Covid-19 infection and eight other people of the district have died outside Murshidabad from the disease.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ferozepur rly division registers 45% increase in revenue between April and July
Aug 13, 2020 23:55 IST
Ludhiana: SCD Govt College, Govt College for Girls conduct online counselling
Aug 13, 2020 23:54 IST
Dial-up dreams to Wi-Fi wonderland
Aug 13, 2020 23:48 IST
NGT committee reviews status of Buddha Nullah cleaning project
Aug 13, 2020 23:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.