Home / India News / TN man gets double death penalty for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl

TN man gets double death penalty for rape, murder of 7-year-old girl

The convict was also awarded life imprisonment for kidnap and murder under the scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:28 IST

By Divya Chandrababu, Hindustan Times Chennai

The convict raped and murdered a 7-year-old girl in Pudukkottai district in June. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A Mahila court in Tamil Nadu’s Pudukkottai district on Tuesday awarded a double death sentence to a 25-year-old man, Samuel alias Raja for the rape and murder of a 7-year-old Dalit girl in June.

The court awarded death penalty to the convict on charges of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012 and section 302 (murder) under the Indian Penal Code. He was also awarded life imprisonment for kidnap and murder under the scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

“He has been lodged in the Trichy prison,” said Annadurai, the liaising police officer to the court for the case. “Investigations were completed in three months after the case was registered.”

On June 30, Raja, a flower seller who was the girl’s neighbour in Embal village of Pudukkottai district had taken her to an isolated spot and committed the crime. The girl’s body was found the following day with injuries to her face. The district police arrested Raja on July 2 and began investigations into the case.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S Ramadoss tweeted that his party welcomed the verdict. Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami in July had announced a compensation of Rs five-lakh to be given to the girl’s parents.

