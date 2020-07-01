Sections
Home / India News / TN police start probe into Tuticorin custodial deaths after HC’s direction

TN police start probe into Tuticorin custodial deaths after HC’s direction

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 18:33 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Locals in Tuticorin stage a protest against the custodial deaths Jayaraj and his son Bennicks. (PTI)

The Crime Branch-CID of the Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday began its investigation into the death of a father-son duo in Tuticorin last month after they were allegedly thrashed by the police in custody.

“We have started an investigation in the case. We will further update on the matter,” said CB-CID Inspector General of Police Shankar according to ANI.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court directed the CB-CID’s Tirunelveli Deputy Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar to probe the death of the two traders, who died in a hospital.

The probe team conducted enquiries with the family members of the deceased and also in the market where the two men ran their mobile phone shop.



Investigators also visited the Sathankulam police station which has since been brought under the Revenue department under the High Court’s direction.

P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks, arrested for allegedly violating lockdown norms, died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23. Relatives alleged that they were brutally beaten at the Sathankulam police station.

The death of the two men sparked outrage forcing the government to suspend five policemen, including an inspector and two Sub-Inspectors.

The Madras High Court had directed a CB-CID probe into the matter although the state government had transferred the case to the CBI saying it feared that evidence could disappear by the time CBI took over the probe.

On Monday, the state government had transferred the probe to the CBI.

