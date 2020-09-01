To cater to demand, more special trains being planned: Railways

On August 11, the ministry had clarified that all regular trains will continue to remain suspended but additional special trains will be operated based on the requirement. (HT PHOTO.)

The Centre may soon announce more special trains in addition to the 230 trains that are currently operating in a bid to cater to demand, the discussion for which is currently underway with state governments, the railway ministry said on Tuesday.

“More special trains are being planned. We are consulting state governments. We will soon announce and let everyone know as and when they are started,” a railway ministry spokesperson said. The ministry did not provide details on how many special trains are being planned.

The home ministry on Saturday issued guidelines for the fourth phase of an exercise to lift restrictions imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), announcing that metro rail services can resume in a graded manner from September 7.

The Railways have currently suspended all regular passenger trains indefinitely. Regular trains have remained suspended since March 22. Earlier in June, the ministry had said passenger trains, including express and suburban services that were earlier suspended till June 30, will not operate till August 12. The 15 pairs of premium Rajdhani trains connecting Delhi with different parts of the country, which began on May 12, and 100 pairs of long-distance trains, which began on June 1, will continue to function.

On August 11, the ministry had clarified that all regular trains will continue to remain suspended but additional special trains will be operated based on the requirement.

“This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that, as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice. It may be noted that 230 Special Trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate…The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on a regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown, will remain suspended for the time being,” the ministry had said.