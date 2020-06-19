To hike Covid-19 testing capacity, Delhi starts using rapid antigen kits for faster results

Sections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government began Covid-19 tests through the rapid antigen procedure in and around containment zones of the national capital on Thursday. A total of 341 teams were involved in the rapid-antigen testing that gives results within 30 minutes.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 22:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A woman gives a nasopharyngeal swab for a Covid-19 antigen test at a testing centre in New Delhi. (SANCHIT KHANNA/HT PHOTO.)

The Delhi government on Friday tested 12,680 people for the coronavirus infection using Rapid Antigen Testing kits and found at least 951 positive samples, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.

“Today, 12,680 people in Delhi were tested for Covid-19 using Rapid Antigen Testing Kits, out of whom 951 people were found positive,” Sisodia said in a tweet. The deputy chief minister has recently taken additional charge of Delhi’s health ministry after health minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday.

In a tweet yesterday, Sisodia said, “7,040 people underwent rapid-antigen tests at 193 centres across Delhi. Of this, 456 people have been found positive.” He indicated that those residing in containment zones are being tested in the initial phase and the process would be gradually expanded to other areas in Delhi.



The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said a certificate will be issued to those people tested at various centres, subject to clearance from AIIMS and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

According to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Centre plans to conduct at least six lakh rapid-antigen tests at these facilities.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal too tweeted on Thursday saying, “Two important things happened today. Covid-19 testing rates in Delhi have been reduced to Rs 2,400 and rapid-antigen testing has started. I hope people won’t face any problems in getting themselves tested now.”

The rapid antigen kits, called Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection, have been developed by South Korean company S D Biosensor. The testing method involves looking for antibodies, which are produced when the body is exposed to a pathogen.

With a surge in coronavirus cases recently, Delhi’s infection tally stands at 49,979 and 1,969 people have died till date due to the coronavirus disease as of Friday.

