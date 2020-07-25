Sections
Home / India News / To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle

To hike milk yield, Tripura to adopt sex-sorted artificial insemination of cattle

The state has targeted to increase the milch cow population by 1.56 lakhs through sex-sorted semen straws in the three financial years, ending at 2022-23.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 15:57 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

Tripura has an annual average requirement of 2,34,350 MT of milk, and the current production is less than the demand. (Bloomberg)

Tripura has decided to introduce sex-sorted artificial insemination of milch cows rather than the conventional artificial insemination for the first time in a bid to make the state self-sufficient in milk production.

The state has targeted to increase the milch cow population by 1.56 lakhs through sex-sorted semen straws in the three financial years, ending at 2022-23.

The state government data showed that Tripura produced 1,74,260 metric tonnes (MT) of milk in the 2017-18 financial year, followed by 1,83,515 MT and 1,97,270 MT in 2018-19 and 2019-20, respectively.

The state has an annual average requirement of 2,34,350 MT of milk, and the current production is less than the demand.



“We have decided to adopt a three-year plan to introduce sex-sorted artificial insemination during the mating season of milch cows. This decision has been taken to increase milk production in our state. We are aiming to increase the milch cow population in our state by 90% under the Mukhyamantri Unnato Godhan Yojana,” said Ratan Lal Nath, state law minister.

The 13.10-crore scheme’s expenses will be borne the Central and the state government in a 90:10 ratio.

Tripura is aiming to increase the milch cow population by 78,000, 46,800, and 31,200 in the next three financial years.

Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, and Kerala have also adopted sex-sorted artificial insemination of livestock to boost their milk yields.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

UP Board class 12 students to study abrogation of Article 370 in J-K
Jul 25, 2020 17:27 IST
RSS meet discusses Ram temple, India-China stand-off: Report
Jul 25, 2020 17:18 IST
This doggo may or may not be the cutest delivery person you’ll see today
Jul 25, 2020 17:25 IST
Ludhiana school chosen SAT test centre
Jul 25, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.