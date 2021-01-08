‘To protect Delhiites’: Delhi govt announces rules for UK returnees

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press conference on the national capital's Covid-19 vaccine arrangements, at his residence in New Delhi, India on Thursday, December 24, 2020. (HT Photo)

The Delhi government on Friday announced a set of rules for people returning to the national capital from virus-hit United Kingdom in order to prevent influx of Covid-19 cases. The city-state government has decided to mandatorily test all the travellers arriving from UK through self-paid RT-PCR tests.

“All those arriving from UK, who test positive will be isolated in an isolation facility. Negative ones will be taken to a quarantine facility for 7 days followed by 7 days home quarantine,” chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

He further said that this has been done “to protect Delhiites from exposure to virus from UK”.

“As a matter of abundant precaution, in view of the increased transmissibility of the new variant, it is decided that all travellers coming from the UK to India would be mandatorily subjected to self-paid RT-PCR tests on arrival at the airport. Those who are found positive shall be isolated in an institutional isolation facility in as separate (isolation) unit as per existing laid down protocol. Those who are found negative shall be kept in compulsory institutional quarantine for a period of seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine,” read the order.

The Delhi government order has stated that this protocol will be strictly followed in Delhi on a trial basis for a week till January 14.

The new variant of coronavirus disease – B.1.1.7 – has been dubbed as highly infectious by scientists and medical experts as the UK government has confirmed that the infection rates have increased faster than expected in the affected areas where the new strain has been circulating and stronger measures are required to get the virus under control.

Four more Delhi residents had tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, even as health minister Satyendar Jain appealed to the Centre to extend the ban on flights between India and the UK till the end of January.

The total number of people found infected with the mutant variant of Covid-19 that was first detected in the UK now stands at 13 in Delhi.

Four more samples sent for genome sequencing have been found positive, as part of the door-to-door medical checkup of people who had recently arrived from the UK and persons who came in their contact in the city, sources said.