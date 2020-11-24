Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Today is the death anniversary of 3-day govt formed last year’: Sena’s dig at BJP

‘Today is the death anniversary of 3-day govt formed last year’: Sena’s dig at BJP

Last year, the government formed by the BJP with Ajit Pawar’s backing lasted for only 80 hours with the NCP leader tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 11:22 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut’s comment was a jibe at the surprise early morning swearing-in by Devendra Fadnavis last year. (Kunal Patil/HT File Photo)

Reminding people of the dramatic oath-taking ceremony of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister on November 23 last year, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the day marks the death anniversary of a “three-day government.” Raut’s comment was a jibe at the surprise early morning swearing-in by Fadnavis. The short-lived government was formed with the support of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who also took oath as the deputy chief minister at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai early on November 23.

Raut assured that their Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will last for the entire term. “Our government will complete four years. Opposition leaders say such things in frustration as all their efforts have failed. They know very well that people of Maharashtra are with this govt,” the Sena leader was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Raut’s remark came a day after senior BJP leader and Union minister Raosaheb Danve said his party will form a government in Maharashtra in the next two to three months. Former Maharashtra chief minister and Leader of Opposition Fadnavis also told reporters on Monday that the next BJP government’s swearing-in ceremony in the state will be held at an appropriate hour instead of dawn. “We will form a government after the existing Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government falls. The swearing-in will be at the appropriate hour. It will not take place at dawn. But such incidents need not be remembered,” he said.

Last year, the government formed by the BJP with Ajit Pawar’s backing lasted for only 80 hours with the NCP leader tendering his resignation as the deputy CM, paving the way for the Shiv Sena alliance with the NCP and the Congress to assume office. Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of the MVA government on November 28 and Pawar became his deputy.

The BJP had won the maximum 105 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections held last year, followed by the Shiv Sena which bagged 56 seats. The NCP had won 54 seats and the Congress 44.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Nov 24, 2020 11:27 IST
Verdict against conversion for marriage not good law: Allahabad HC
Nov 24, 2020 11:57 IST
Cyclone Nivar: Assure all possible support from Centre, tweets PM Modi
Nov 24, 2020 12:01 IST
Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Centre over RBI proposal to overhaul banking industry
Nov 24, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Central Railways ensures social distancing is maintained on Mumbai locals
Nov 24, 2020 11:58 IST
Actor Ashiesh Roy dies at 55 from kidney ailment
Nov 24, 2020 11:56 IST
NESCO jumbo centre in Goregaon to start post Covid-19 OPD
Nov 24, 2020 11:50 IST
DC Comics adds Kid Quick to list of non-binary superheroes
Nov 24, 2020 11:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.