Told Mumbai cops about threat to life: Actor’s father

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father alleged on Monday that the Mumbai Police were warned about threat to the actor’s in February but they failed to take note of it and also did not act on complaints after his death on June 14.

Krishna Kishore Singh, who issued a video statement, recounted the sequence of events that led to his lodging a complaint with the police in Patna.

“I had told the Mumbai Police in February that my son Sushant faced a threat to his life but it did nothing. When my son died on June 14, I requested them to take action against named persons. But nothing came of it even after 40 days. Left with no other option, I lodged a case at a police station here in Patna,” Singh said.

Patna police swung into action immediately, Singh said. He thanked chief minister Nitish Kumar and state minister Sanjay Jha who came forward to “stand for the truth”.

Singh, in his complaint on which an FIR was lodged on July 25, accused actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting his son’s suicide, besides defrauding him of his money and subjecting him to blackmail.

In a press note, the Mumbai Police rejected the claim by Rajput’s father and said they did not receive any written complaint about threat to the actor’s life.

Back in Bihar, the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe resonated in the state assembly on Monday.

The demand was first raised by Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, a BJP legislator and Rajput’s cousin, when members were allowed to speak on the subject by speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary after the passage of 12 bills by the House, which assembled for a truncated, day-long monsoon session.

The demand was backed by leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav, Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh, and Raju Tiwari, an MLA of Ram Vilas Paswan’s LJP, among others.