‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir, leaves note

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait addresses the gathering during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) near Ghaziabad, India, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Photo by Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)

Baba Ram Singh, a priest from Haryana, shot himself on Wednesday at a site of the ongoing protests by the farmers. In a hand-written note, the 65-year-old expressed his pain over the protest against the three laws passed by Parliament in September.

In his note, he said he felt a lot of pain for the farmers as the government is not giving them justice. It is a sin to oppress and continues to be oppressed, he wrote in his note.

The priest left a hand-written note in Punjabi. (HT)

The protest entered its 21st day on Wednesday with the Supreme Court intervening in the deadlock situation. Hearing a public interest litigation, the apex court indicated at forming a panel with representatives of the Centre, agitating farmers and farmers from other states as well to come up with a speedy resolution of the situation. The Centre has welcomed the suggestion of setting up a new panel while farmers have said it won’t offer any way out as they want complete withdrawal of the laws. “Government is continuously speaking with farmers. Yes or no is not the end of any agitation...Govt is willing to give in writing that we’ll continue to buy at MSP. Farmers can sell produce inside as well as outside APMC markets,” agriculture minister of state Kailash Choudhary said.

According to reports, several farmers have died during the ongoing protest which began on November 26. The reason has mostly been the cold wave condition.

Recently, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi quoted a news report and claimed 11 farmers had died in 17 days. The number has now gone up as two road accidents also claimed the lives of four farmers from Punjab.

On Wednesday, hundreds of women, including many widows of farmers who were believed to have killed themselves over debt, joined the protest site at Tikri border.