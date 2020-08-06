Sections
Home / India News / ‘Took proactive, graded action against Covid-19 from start’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

‘Took proactive, graded action against Covid-19 from start’: Health minister Harsh Vardhan

Dr Vardhan informed the WHO team about various measures that the government took to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges that lie ahead.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan. (ANI)

India took timely action against the Covid-19 pandemic and gave a graded response to the evolving situation of the virus spread, Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan noted during the virtual meeting with regional directors of WHO South-East Asia on Thursday.

“India has had a graded response to Covid-19 from the start and issued advisories and restrictions even before the first case was reported in January,” the health minister said.

Vardhan informed the WHO team about various measures that the government took to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges that lie ahead.

 Also read: Over 56,000 cases in last 24 hours push India’s Covid-19 tally closer to 2 million



He said that India started screening passengers at the four airports from January 18. “All passengers were being screened at various airports from March 6 while the flights were suspended by 22nd March,” he added.



“The world’s biggest, severest lockdown was put in place on 25th March,” the minister stated.

The minister noted that India is among the most populated countries and has a high population density and less support in terms of GDP expensiture on healthcare. “Yet we have been able to able to keep the number of deaths due to Covid-19 well beow oter countries,” he stated.

India was able to create 10,000 beds for Covid-19 patients from just 1,000 previously in the matter of 10-20 with the help of the DRDO, he said.

“We are ensuring mental well being of populace amid pandemic,” Dr Vardhan added.

Vardhan said that the lockdown is being lifted in a graded manner starting June 1, while ensuring social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das policy announcement: Highlights
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Took proactive, graded action against Covid-19 from start: Health minister
Aug 06, 2020 11:57 IST
Man City makes Ake second signing of summer transfer window
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
Wedding festivities begins for Rana Daggubati, Miheeka Bajaj, see pics
Aug 06, 2020 11:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.