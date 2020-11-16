Top BJP leaders congratulate Nitish Kumar after he takes oath as Bihar CM for record 7th time

Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took oath on Monday as Bihar’s chief minister for a record seventh time. Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in as the deputy chief ministers of the state. Several BJP leaders have extended their wish to the chief minister and the deputy chief ministers after they were sworn in at Raj Bhawan in Patna.

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda congratulated Kumar and all the newly sworn-in ministers in Bihar cabinet. Taking to Twitter, Nadda said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will provide a “pro-farmer, women, youth and development-oriented” government in the state. He assured the people of Bihar that NDA is committed to fulfilling their aspirations.

Devendra Fadnavis, BJP in-charge for Bihar Assembly elections, expressed delight over the NDA’s victory in Bihar. Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis stressed that the government will run for the next five years and take Bihar forward. Bihar’s firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh also extended his hearty congratulations to Nitish Kumar and all other leaders who took oath at the swear-in ceremony.

Union I&B minister Prakash Javadekar expressed confidence that Bihar will achieve new dimensions of development under Kumar’s leadership. “Many congratulations and best wishes to Shri Nitish Kumar for taking the oath of Chief Minister of Bihar for the seventh time,” tweeted Javadekar.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh wished Bihar chief minister and deputy chief ministers all the best for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bihar. Congratulating the three newly elected leaders, Union minister of railways Piyush Goyal expressed confidence that Bihar will continue its “development journey by adding more new dimensions of progress.”

NDA crossed the magic figure of 122-mark to form the government, out of which JD(U) has won 43 seats and BJP grabbed 74 seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Vikassheel Insaan Party shared 4 seats each, helping the tally to reach 125.