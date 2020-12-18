Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Top court takes exception to selective disclosures by media in criminal trials

Top court takes exception to selective disclosures by media in criminal trials

The apex court was hearing a case related to the suicide of a doctor in Agra on August 6, following which her father registered a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws on August 7. Within a couple of days of the death, the alleged suicide note was published in local newspapers.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 01:59 IST

By Abraham Thomas, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The bench found the “selective leak” to be a disturbing trend and found it proper to transfer the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). (Amal KS/HT File Photo )

The Supreme Court on Thursday took serious exception to “selective disclosures” by the media in a criminal trial, pointing out that it ends up affecting the rights of both the accused and the victim.

The apex court was hearing a case related to the suicide of a doctor in Agra on August 6, following which her father registered a dowry harassment case against her husband and in-laws on August 7. Within a couple of days of the death, the alleged suicide note was published in local newspapers.

While examining the issue, the three judge bench of justices DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee said the investigating officer had a duty to investigate when information about the commission of a cognisable offence is brought to their attention. Unfortunately, this role is being compromised by the manner in which selective leaks take place in the public realm, it said.

“The sequence in this case appears to follow familiar patterns. Immediate publicity was given to the alleged suicide note. These examples are now becoming familiar. Selective disclosures to the media affect the rights of the accused in some cases and the rights of victims’ families in others.”The bench found this “selective leak” to be a disturbing trend and found it proper to transfer the investigation of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
by hindustantimes.com
Consultation with lawyers, panchayat: What farmers are planning now
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Security, stability of Indo-Pacific vital for world’: S Jaishankar
by HT Correspondent

latest news

Top court takes exception to selective disclosures by media in criminal trials
by Abraham Thomas
Google sued by states for abuse of search-market dominance
by Bloomberg | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
A hit song is all about lyrics, music and video in totality: Bismil
by Swati Chaturvedi
PM Modi writes to Nawaz Sharif, condoles his mother’s death
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.