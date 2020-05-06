Sections
Home / India News / Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district

Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district

A terrorist was also shot dead in Sarshali in Awantipora area of the district in one of the operations, which is still underway in the village, police said.

Updated: May 06, 2020 11:49 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Srinagar

A top terrorist commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was trapped in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama as the security forces launched three operations in different areas of the district. (Waseem Andrabi/HT photo for representation)

A top terrorist commander of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen was trapped in a village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama as the security forces launched three operations in different areas of the district, officials said on Wednesday.

A terrorist was also shot dead in Sarshali in Awantipora area of the district in one of the operations, which is still underway in the village, they said.

The operation to nab Hizb-ul-Mujahideen’s commander Riyaz Naikoo, launched by the joint team of Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces on Tuesday night on a specific input, is also in progress at Beigpora in Awantipora.

“Contact established in the third operation at #Beighpors #Awantipur. Top terrorist commander is trapped. Exchange of fire on. Details shall follow,” J&K police tweeted.



The forces are also conducting house-to-house searches, an officer said.

Also read | ‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter

A Jaish-e-Mohammed ()JeM terrorist was arrested in Satura village of Tral area of the district late on Tuesday evening. The joint team of police and security forces apprehended the terrorist at Satura crossing, the police said.

“On his questioning the Following arms and ammunition were recovered from the arrested terrorist. 1. AK-56 : 01 No. 2.AK Magazines : 05 No’s 3.AK Rds : 150 No’s 4.Chinese Grenades: 03 No’s 05 .Cell phones : 02 Nos (sic),” the police tweeted.

The last two months have seen a series of operations in the Kashmir region.

In the past three days, eight security force personnel, including the commanding officer of the army’s 21 Rashtriya Rifles, were killed in two separate encounters in Handwara.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Borrow to meet deficits, not impose higher taxes’: Chidambaram
May 06, 2020 11:14 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 11:49 IST
India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 49,000-mark, death toll at 1,694
May 06, 2020 09:45 IST
Named in MeToo post, 14-yr-old in Gurugram kills himself, say police
May 06, 2020 10:07 IST

latest news

Yogi flays oppn for indulging in politics over relief measures
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
17 Hazur Sahib pilgrims test positive for Covid-19 in Moga
May 06, 2020 11:53 IST
Rishi Kapoor choked while talking to friend after cancer diagnosis
May 06, 2020 11:54 IST
WCL Recruitment 2020: Application begins for 303 vacancies of Graduate and Technician Apprentice
May 06, 2020 11:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.