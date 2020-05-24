Sections
Home / India News / Top hottest cities in India amid heatwave warning till next week

Top hottest cities in India amid heatwave warning till next week

An orange alert is issued when a heatwave is likely to persist for more than four days or a severe heatwave for more than two days.

Updated: May 24, 2020 08:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal; or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C. (Rahul Raut/HT file photo)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said severe heatwaves are likely to impact parts of northwest, central and peninsular India in the next four to five days.

The weather bureau has issued an orange alert for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh from May 24 to 27 for heatwave; in west and east Rajasthan for heatwave and severe heatwave; and in Vidarbha for heatwave.

An orange alert is issued when a heatwave is likely to persist for more than four days or a severe heatwave for more than two days.

A heatwave is considered when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and between 4.5°C and 6.4°C higher than the normal or when the maximum temperature is over 45°C for two stations in a sub-division for two consecutive days.



A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature is at least 40°C and more than 6.4°C higher than the normal; or when the maximum temperature is more than 47°C.

Here are the hottest cities in the country on Saturday:

Churu 46.6

Ganganagar 46.6

Jhansi 46.1

Agra 46

Khajuraho 46

Akola 46

Nagpur 46

Gwalior 45.9

Palam 45.6

Delhi (Safdarjung) 44.7

Bilaspur 44.6

Raipur 44.4

Medak 44

Bhopal 43.8

Jaipur 43.6

Hyderabad 42.8

Chandigarh 41.4

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Parents protest after school in Ludhiana announces fee hike amid lockdown
May 24, 2020 08:38 IST
Shivani Charak: Between a wall and a hard place
May 24, 2020 08:36 IST
Xiaomi’s Redmi launches a new TV soundbar: Check price, features
May 24, 2020 08:36 IST
Mixed results in clinical trials, 3 states for quarantining domestic flyers: Covid-19 news today
May 24, 2020 08:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.