Sections
Home / India News / Top hottest cities in India, respite from heatwave after May 28

Top hottest cities in India, respite from heatwave after May 28

The weather bureau has said dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.

Updated: May 26, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man covers his face as he rides a bicycle during the heatwave in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI File Photo )

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till May 28.

The weather bureau has said dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.

Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said there will be a respite from May 28 night when the western disturbance will affect northwest India and easterly winds will also prevail in lower levels.

“Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds of 50-60kmph likely to occur on May 29 and 30 over Delhi-NCR,” he added.



Here are some of the hottest cities in the country on Monday:

Churu in Rajasthan 47.5 degrees Celsius

Akola in Maharashtra 47.4 degrees Celsius

Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh 47.1 degrees Celsius

Maharashtra’s Nagpur 47.0 degrees Celsius

Sriganganagar in Rajasthan 46.9 degrees Celsius

Banda in Uttar Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius

Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius

Agra in Uttar Pradesh degrees 46.3 Celsius

Delhi’s Palam area 46.2 degrees Celsius

Khargone in Madhya Pradesh 46 degrees Celsius

Jaisalmer in Rajasthan 46 degrees Celsius

Haryana’s Narnaul 45.8 degrees

Punjab’s Bathinda 44.9 degrees Celsius

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sensex opens 300 points higher, Nifty near 9,100
May 26, 2020 09:29 IST
‘Never thought I’d see an Indian pacer execute nine out of 10 yorkers’
May 26, 2020 09:28 IST
Fire breaks out at a factory in Delhi’s Keshavpuram, 23 fire engines at spot
May 26, 2020 09:26 IST
AZ want Ajax’s place in Champions League group phase
May 26, 2020 09:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.