Top hottest cities in India, respite from heatwave after May 28
The weather bureau has said dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heatwave conditions in Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, east Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till May 28.
The weather bureau has said dust and thunderstorms will bring some to respite to northern India from the blistering heat on May 29 and 30.
Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said there will be a respite from May 28 night when the western disturbance will affect northwest India and easterly winds will also prevail in lower levels.
“Dust storm and thunderstorm accompanied with strong gusty winds of 50-60kmph likely to occur on May 29 and 30 over Delhi-NCR,” he added.
Here are some of the hottest cities in the country on Monday:
Churu in Rajasthan 47.5 degrees Celsius
Akola in Maharashtra 47.4 degrees Celsius
Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh 47.1 degrees Celsius
Maharashtra’s Nagpur 47.0 degrees Celsius
Sriganganagar in Rajasthan 46.9 degrees Celsius
Banda in Uttar Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius
Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh 46.6 degrees Celsius
Agra in Uttar Pradesh degrees 46.3 Celsius
Delhi’s Palam area 46.2 degrees Celsius
Khargone in Madhya Pradesh 46 degrees Celsius
Jaisalmer in Rajasthan 46 degrees Celsius
Haryana’s Narnaul 45.8 degrees
Punjab’s Bathinda 44.9 degrees Celsius